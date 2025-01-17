Live Nation And Crew Nation Commit $1 Million To L.A. Fire Relief

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation’s Crew Nation Global Relief Fund announced a commitment of $1 million in funding to assist performing musicians, live music crew, and live music industry who have been impacted by the wildfires in Los Angeles.

Launched by Live Nation in 2020 in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Crew Nation Global Relief Fund is focused on providing crucial support for members of the music community who are facing unforseen challenges, including the disruption of their livelihoods.

As part of their response to the wildfire catastrophe, Crew Nation has begun accepting $5,000 for individuals currently employed within the industry facing displacement expenses due to mandatory evacuation orders, damage, or loss.

“L.A. is home to so many who help make live music possible, and Crew Nation is continuing its core mission of helping this hardworking community through unforeseen hardship,” said Michael Rapino, President & CEO, Live Nation Entertainment.

Additionally, Live Nation is also supporting its impacted employees from its headquarters in Los Angeles with through its Taking Care of Our Own program.

Anyone looking to support live music artists and crews through the L.A. wildfires can donate to Crew Nation via 501c3. For more information on Crew Nation visit https://www.livenationentertainment.com/crewnation.