Minutemen Family of Companies, Barney Monk Event Staffing & Trans-Siberian Orchestra Gifted Vet Tix $100,000 Worth Of Holiday Concert Tickets

(CelebrityAccess) — The Minutemen Family of Companies and Barney Monk Event Staffing teamed up to donate $50,000 to Vet Tix, providing free tickets for military veterans to attend Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s (TSO) “The Lost Christmas Eve” 2024 winter tour.

As part of the initiative, TSO matched the donation dollar for dollar, enabling veterans and their families across the U.S. to experience the concerts held nationwide last month.

“We are incredibly grateful to Jay Lucarelli, The Minutemen Family of Companies, and Barney Monk Event Staffing for their generous support of our mission to provide unforgettable experiences for our nation’s heroes,” said Vet Tix Founder, CEO, and U.S. Navy veteran Michael A. Focareto III. “This partnership allows us to give the magic of TSO to those who have served our country with courage and sacrifice.”

This contribution raised TSO’s total charitable commitments for the tour to over $800,000—more than $1 for every ticket sold during the run. According to the band’s representatives, the latest round of giving pushes TSO’s lifetime philanthropic efforts past the $20 million mark.

TSO’s 2024 tour kicked off on November 13 and concluded on December 30, featuring a reimagined production of The Lost Christmas Eve with new visuals and a selection of fan favorites from the group’s extensive catalog.