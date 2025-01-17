Micah McNair Named Creative Director At Black River Entertainment

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Black River Entertainment has promoted Micah McNair to Creative Director, recognizing his significant contributions to the label’s visual storytelling.

Per MusicRow, Tanya Schrage, Vice President of Marketing at Black River, praised McNair’s “thoughtful and thorough approach in bringing the visual narrative to life for each of our projects,” noting that his in-house direction enhances the team’s planning and adaptability. She emphasized that McNair’s collaborative efforts ensure that the visual representation of their artists’ music is “accurate, authentic, and meaningful.”

McNair began his career as a photographer in 2010, partnering with his wife. Over the years, he has amassed over 250 million views across his video portfolio, collaborating with notable artists in both the country and Christian music scenes, including Kelsea Ballerini, Riley Green, Luke Laird, Lori McKenna, Steve Moakler, and Kirk Franklin. His work encompasses multiple live worship albums and performances at prestigious events such as the GMA Dove Awards.

In August 2023, McNair joined Black River Entertainment as a Video Content Manager. During his tenure, he introduced a fresh creative vision, contributing to multiple Telly Awards for artists like MaRynn Taylor, Scotty Hasting, and Pryor Baird. His innovative approach has been instrumental in enhancing the label’s visual content and overall brand presence.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, McNair stated, “I’m so excited to continue to grow with my Black River family. My time here has been nothing short of incredible and I so look forward to the future.”

Operating from Black River’s Nashville office, McNair can be contacted at mmcnair@blackriverent.com.

Black River Entertainment, founded in 2007, is an independent record label based in Nashville, Tennessee, specializing in country music. The label’s roster includes artists such as Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Young, Scotty Hasting, MaRynn Taylor, and Pryor Baird. The company also encompasses Black River Publishing and Sound Stage Studio, both located in Nashville.