Venu Closes On $300M Ultra-Lux Sunset Amphitheater In McKinney, Texas

COLORADO SPRINGS (CelebrityAccess) – Venu Holding Corporation (Venu), a leading premium hospitality and live entertainment company built by music fans for music fans, has closed on the 46-acre property for its 20,000-seat world-class outdoor music venue in McKinney, TX, The Sunset Amphitheater at McKinney powered by EIGHT Elite Light Beer (EIGHT). The official Groundbreaking Ceremony is anticipated for Spring 2025.

The amphitheater will be developed as part of a public-private partnership between VENU, the City of McKinney, the McKinney Economic Development Corporation, and the McKinney Community Development Corporation. Located in one of America’s fastest-growing cities, just northeast of Dallas-Fort Worth, off Interstate 75 and Highway 121, the ultra-lux venue is poised to become a landmark in the region.

“This world-class music venue is a game-changer for our entertainment offerings in McKinney and will be a boom for our economic growth and tourism sector. With a state-of-the-art venue of this size, we can draw some of the largest musical acts to the city and attract fans from across Texas and the surrounding states,” said the Mayor of McKinney, George Fuller. “This new addition to our community will bring even more life and energy to our already thriving arts scene and undoubtedly continue to set McKinney apart as an entertainment and cultural hub in the region.”

“We are proud to be building the greatest amphitheater ever built in history right here in the Center of the Universe, McKinney, TX,” said J.W. Roth, Founder, Chairman and CEO of VENU. “The Sunset Amphitheater at McKinney will defy all expectations, and we couldn’t be prouder to partner with The City of McKinney and their fearless rock-and-roll Mayor, George Fuller. It is truly a privilege to work together in creating a lasting legacy that all the people of McKinney and greater Dallas can take pride in.”

Designed with fans at its heart, the amphitheater offers unparalleled experiences for music fans. VENU’s innovative Fire Pit Suites provide a revolutionary way to experience live performances with your favorite artist. Each suite, which seats between 4 and 10 fans based on investment level, includes access to premium food and beverages, complimentary VIP priority parking, and dedicated restrooms. These exclusive suites are now available for investment.

Further, In collaboration with NFL Hall of Famer and EIGHT Founder Troy Aikman, the venue boasts The Aikman Club—an appointed members-only club offering world-class cuisine and sits at the very center of the amphitheater. This one-of-a-kind space offers unmatched views, premium seating, and an array of high-end amenities for its elite members.

Aikman said, “I’m thrilled that VENU is opening a location here in my hometown of Dallas. As a lifelong music fan, the partnership between EIGHT and VENU is a special one to me. Nothing pairs better than great music and a cold beer, and I can’t wait for fans to enjoy both in an unforgettable way.”