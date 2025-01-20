The Black Eyed Peas Cancel Their Las Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — The Black Eyed Peas announced the cancellation of their upcoming residency in Las Vegas,

The group announced the cancellation via Instagram, writing: “It is with a heavy heart that, in light of the current circumstances, our Las Vegas shows will not be moving forward as planned.”

The post did not detail the ‘current circumstances’ that led to the cancellation but went on to note that ticketholders will receive a full refund from the point of purchase.

The residency was scheduled to kick off at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on February 15th with a total of 15 performances scheduled through May 2025.

The group, which includes Will.i.am, Apple de Ap, Taboo and J. Rey Soul, who stepped in for Fergie, teased fans with a new A.I. bandmate – Vida’ who would be featured in performances with some help from a hologram system.