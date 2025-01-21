Dominic McKay Named CEO At The Scottish Event Campus

GLASGOW, Scotland (CelebrityAccess) — The Scottish Event Campus announced the appointment of sports and entertainment industry veteran Dominic McKay as its new Chief Executive.

McKay joins The SEC from the European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) in Switzerland, where he serves as Executive Chairman.

SEC Chair Morag McNeill said: “We are thrilled to welcome Dominic as CEO. He joins at a very exciting time for the SEC as we develop our strategy for the campus over the next decade. Dominic brings an incredible breadth of strategic, commercial, entertainment and operational experience from his previous roles on the national and international stage. He is a strategic leader and has a proven track record of delivering growth with a real focus on customer experience and partnership working.

“The success of the SEC is hugely important to Glasgow and Scotland and Dominic has strong relationships with many of the SEC’s key stakeholders and partners, including our major shareholder Glasgow City Council and our wider stakeholder family. The whole Board looks forward to working with Dominic as we continue our ambitious plans for the business.”

McKay brings a wealth of experience to his new role a SEC with a resume that includes past senior roles across some of Europe’s leading sports organizations, including leading the Board and Executive in the development and growth of the Investec European Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup across Europe and South Africa.

He also did a stint as CEO at Celtic Football Club and Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Scottish Rugby Union for 13 years.

“I am delighted to be joining the SEC as Chief Executive Officer at such an exciting time as the Board looks to the future to develop the SEC and its iconic venues,” McKay added. “I have been impressed by the ambition and determination of the Board to build on the SEC’s outstanding pedigree as a truly world class entertainment and events destination with its incredible venues; OVO Hydro, SEC Armadillo and SEC Center.”