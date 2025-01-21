(Hypebot) — An executive order signed Monday by President Trump gives TikTok 75 days to find a new owner by pausing enforcement of the law that bans the app in the U.S.

Trump gives TikTok 75 days

Trumps executive order is designed “to permit my Administration an opportunity to determine the appropriate course of action with respect to TikTok,” said Trump. Legal experts and even some Republican lawmakers have said “the measures could be legally dubious,” according to Politico.

The President also ordered officials to “issue a letter to each provider stating that there has been no violation of the statute and that there is no liability for any conduct that occurred.”

TikTok App Still Not Available

As of Tuesday, the TikTok app was still not available to download on either the Apple iOS or Google Android app marketplaces.

China Signals Sales Shift

Trump has signaled that 50% US ownership of the app might be an acceptable option, and on Monday The Chinese Foreign Ministry, who must approve any sale, responded:

“For such actions as corporate operations and acquisitions, we always believe that they should be decided independently by companies based on market principles,” Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing. “If Chinese companies are involved, they should comply with Chinese laws and regulations,” she added.

What Should Creators Do Now?

TikTok’s future is still very dubious. But Trump has given TikTik creators 75 74 more days to download content, get active on another short video app and encourage their followers to migrate there.

Find our list of download options, TikTik alternatives, and more here.

