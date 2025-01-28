DMB Announces Spring/Summer Tour, Including The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest And Boston Calling

(CelebrityAccess) – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Dave Matthews Band shared the details of their upcoming tour which is set for the Spring & Summer of 2025.
The tour kicks off with a performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on April 27th, followed by a performance at the Lovin’ Life Fest in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 4th.
The tour also includes a performance at the Boston Calling festival in Boston on May 25 and the Best of Blues & Rock Festival in Sao Paulo, Brazil on June 7 & 8, along with performances in markets such as New York City, Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles.
As part of the tour, DMB has pledged $500,000 to support California wildfire relief efforts through their Bama Works nonprofit.
This summer, Dave Matthews Band continues its longstanding partnerships with The Nature Conservancy and REVERB. Since 2005, the band and REVERB have collaborated to make tours more sustainable while encouraging fans to take meaningful action for people and the planet during concerts. Additionally, through its ongoing support of The Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees campaign, the band is on track to reach a milestone of six million trees planted since joining the reforestation effort in 2020.
Dave Matthews Band – Spring/Summer 2025 U.S. Tour Dates
April 27 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest
May 4 – Charlotte, NC – Lovin’ Life Festival
May 24 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
May 25 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival
May 27 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
May 30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
May 31 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 3 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
June 7-8 – São Paulo, Brazil – Best of Blues & Rock Festival
June 11 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
June 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
June 14 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 20 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
June 21 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
June 24 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheatre
June 25 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 27 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
June 28 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
July 8 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
July 9 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 11 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 12 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 15 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
July 16 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
July 18 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC
July 19 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC
July 22 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
July 23 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
July 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 26 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
August 22 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
August 23 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 26 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
August 29 – Quincy, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre
August 30 – Quincy, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre
August 31 – Quincy, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre