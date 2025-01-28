DMB Announces Spring/Summer Tour, Including The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest And Boston Calling

(CelebrityAccess) – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Dave Matthews Band shared the details of their upcoming tour which is set for the Spring & Summer of 2025.

The tour kicks off with a performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on April 27th, followed by a performance at the Lovin’ Life Fest in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 4th.

The tour also includes a performance at the Boston Calling festival in Boston on May 25 and the Best of Blues & Rock Festival in Sao Paulo, Brazil on June 7 & 8, along with performances in markets such as New York City, Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles.

As part of the tour, DMB has pledged $500,000 to support California wildfire relief efforts through their Bama Works nonprofit.

This summer, Dave Matthews Band continues its longstanding partnerships with The Nature Conservancy and REVERB. Since 2005, the band and REVERB have collaborated to make tours more sustainable while encouraging fans to take meaningful action for people and the planet during concerts. Additionally, through its ongoing support of The Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees campaign, the band is on track to reach a milestone of six million trees planted since joining the reforestation effort in 2020.

Dave Matthews Band – Spring/Summer 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

April 27 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest

May 4 – Charlotte, NC – Lovin’ Life Festival

May 24 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

May 25 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival

May 27 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

May 30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

May 31 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 3 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

June 7-8 – São Paulo, Brazil – Best of Blues & Rock Festival

June 11 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

June 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

June 14 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 20 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

June 21 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

June 24 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheatre

June 25 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 27 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 28 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 8 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 9 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 11 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 12 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 15 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

July 16 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

July 18 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 19 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 22 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

July 23 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

July 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 26 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 22 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

August 23 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 26 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

August 29 – Quincy, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre

August 30 – Quincy, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre

August 31 – Quincy, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre