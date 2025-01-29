Prescription Songs Announces Signing Of Latin Producer And Songwriter Drazzi

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Leading independent publishing company Prescription Songs is excited to announce the recent signing of DRAZZI. The Dominican-born producer and songwriter was signed to the company via a joint partnership between producer/songwriter Alex “AC” Castillo Vásquez and Prescription Songs A&R Siara Behar.

Born in the Dominican Republic, DRAZZI, born Angel Adonis Fermín Alcántara, was surrounded by music from the start. At 11, he moved to Switzerland with his mother, where he got to expand his musical influences. In 2020, he started diving into songwriting and producing urban music. Then, in 2022, DRAZZI met fellow Dominican producer/songwriter AC, who became a mentor and big brother to him, leading DRAZZI to make the decision to fully commit to music.

“From the beginning, we shared the vision of me joining Prescription, and today, being part of it feels like a dream come true,” DRAZZI shares. “I’m incredibly excited to officially be part of the Prescription Songs family and deeply grateful to AC and Prescription for making this possible. This is just the beginning.”

Behar adds, “I am thrilled to welcome Drazzi to our Prescription Songs family! His dedication to his craft and versatility as a songwriter, producer, and vocalist is truly inspiring. As a partnership with our veteran producer AC, I’m excited to see the work we’ll create together. Here’s to an amazing partnership and the future ahead!”