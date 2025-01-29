ASM Global Names Joseph Santiago As General Manager Of Stranahan Theater And Great Hall

TOLEDO, OH (CelebrityAccess) – ASM Global, the world’s No. 1 development and full-service venue company, has announced Joseph Santiago as General Manager (GM) of Stranahan Theater and Great Hall in Toledo, Ohio.

Santiago is a 20-year veteran of the industry. He began his career at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. He gained experience at several well-known venues, including stints as Station Casinos’ vice president of entertainment for MGM Mirage in Las Vegas. Most recently, he was the general manager of Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“Joseph has worked at some of the country’s most notable and lively entertainment venues, so he is uniquely qualified to bring his expertise to this historic theater and hall,” said Dave Jolette, regional vice president for ASM Global.” “We are confident that his knowledge of the industry, combined with his connections in entertainment, will greatly benefit this unique space and continue to elevate the experience at every event.”

As general manager of Stranahan Theater and Great Hall, Santiago will oversee day-to-day operations, including the facility’s overall management, promotion and operation. His responsibilities include purchasing, booking, marketing, finance, human resources, food and beverage, box office, advertising, production, maintenance, parking, security, emergency and crisis management, and more.

“This venue has a lot of great history and a great foundation to build upon, and I am very excited to be a part of this team,” said Santiago. “I look forward to working with the team to continue to bring in quality entertainment and amazing experiences that Toledo and the surrounding regions can enjoy for years to come.”

Managed by ASM Global, the 2,368-seat Stranahan Theater is the largest proscenium stage theater in Northwest Ohio. For over 50 years, the venue has hosted thousands of high-quality performances, from Broadway’s The Lion King to Jerry Seinfeld. The adjacent Great Hall features 10,000 square feet of unique event space with beautiful chandeliers and a large dance floor.