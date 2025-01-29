2025 Boots And Hearts Music Festival Announces Lineup With Bailey Zimmerman, Koe Wetzel And More

TORONTO, ON (CelebrityAccess) – Republic Live, producers of Boots and Hearts Music Festival have unveiled the highly anticipated full line-up for 2025. The four-day, multi-stage festival – renowned for showcasing top-tier talent and steadfastly supporting emerging artists – promises fans an electrifying mix of country and rock music featuring some of the biggest and brightest names in both genres.

Joining previously announced headliner Bailey Zimmerman and direct support Tyler Hubbard on the Main Stage Friday (8/8) are two of Canada’s fastest-rising talents, Cameron Whitcomb and Sacha, and up-and-coming U.S. country artist Austin Snell. Friday’s SiriusXM Front Porch stage will feature performances by some of the hottest names in country music, including Hannah McFarland, Mackenzie Carpenter, Zach McPhee, Allison Daniels and headliner Dylan Marlowe.

Multi-platinum-selling Canadian group High Valley and Country Music Association (CMA) Award-winning sibling trio The Band Perry – reuniting on stage for the first time in five years – will join headliner Sam Hunt and direct support Chase Rice on the Main Stage Saturday (8/9). Also performing is festival newcomer and CCMA Award-winning artist Hailey Benedict. Saturday’s SiriusXM Front Porch Stage will be headlined by Owen Riegling and will spotlight emerging talents, including Noeline Hofmann, Kolby Cooper, Karli June and Kelsi Mayne.

Academy of Country Music (ACM) Award-winning songwriter and rock enthusiast HARDY, joined by Koe Wetzel in his debut appearance at Boots and Hearts, will close out the festival on Sunday (8/10) alongside GRAMMY-nominated rock group Daughtry, multiple CCMA Award-winning artist Meghan Patrick, and rock country duo Lakeview on the Main Stage. That same day, the SiriusXM Front Porch Stage will feature highly acclaimed Canadian rock group Default, Andrew Hyatt and Jessie T, with indie rock breakout and rising country star Stephen Wilson Jr. headlining the stage.

“Hardy, Sam Hunt and Bailey Zimmerman first took the Boots and Hearts stage early in their careers and have since grown into global headliners,” co-founder Eva Dunford notes. “Along with our established headline artists, our festival continues to be a rite of passage for future music legends, and we can’t wait to see this year’s new talent—they’re destined to be some of the world’s next biggest stars!”

The festival kicks off Thursday night (8/7), with the annual Kick-Off Party headlined by chart-topping ACM-winning artist Justin Moore. Joining him are the JUNO Award and CCMA Award-nominated singer/songwriter Tyler Joe Miller and 2024 Emerging Artist Showcase winner Sarah Vanderzon, who are set to open the evening.

“We’re excited to continue to highlight the amazing blend of country and rock music with acts like HARDY, Daughtry, Stephen Wilson Jr., and Koe Wetzel added to our festival lineup this year. We’re also thrilled to showcase some of the fastest-rising talent both genres have to offer. We have so many newcomers joining us on stage this year, like Cameron Whitcomb, Noeline Hofmann and Dylan Marlowe, who have so much buzz and momentum behind them, and we can’t wait to see them play,” shares Brooke Dunford, Director of Booking at Republic Live. “Boots and Hearts prides itself on featuring incredible talent over four unforgettable days, allowing fans to celebrate their favorite artists, discover new ones and enjoy performances from some of the best in the business. Our goal has always been to create one-of-a-kind experiences for both the fans and the artists and create lasting memories for all.”

Full festival lineup by day below.

Thursday, August 7 – SiriusXM Front Porch Stage

Justin Moore

Tyler Joe Miller (CAN)

Sarah Vanderzon (CAN)

Friday, August 8 – Main Stage

Bailey Zimmerman

Chase Rice

Cameron Whitcomb (CAN)

Austin Snell

Sacha (CAN)

Friday, August 8 – SiriusXM Front Porch Stage

Dylan Marlowe

Hannah McFarland

Mackenzie Carpenter

Zach McPhee (CAN)

Allison Daniels (CAN)

Saturday, August 9 – Main Stage

Sam Hunt

Chase Rice

High Valley (CAN)

The Band Perry

Hailey Benedict (CAN)

Saturday, August 9 – SiriusXM Front Porch Stage

Owen Riegling (CAN)

Noeline Hofmann (CAN)

Kolby Cooper

Karli June (CAN)

Kelsi Mayne (CAN)

Sunday, August 10 – Main Stage

HARDY

Koe Wetzel

Daughtry

Meghan Patrick (CAN)

Lakeview

Sunday, August 10 – SiriusXM Front Porch Stage

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Default (CAN)

Andrew Hyatt (CAN)

Jessie T (CAN)

Now in its 13th year, the festival has earned Republic Live multiple awards for its premier event experiences. Adding new accolades to an ever-expanding resume which includes recognition from the Academy of Country Music (ACM) for Festival of the Year, Boots and Hearts secured a seventh win for Country Music Festival of the Year at the 2024 CCMA Awards earlier this year, with Brooke Dunford (Director, of Talent Buying & Business Development) also taking home the Ron Sakamoto Talent Buyer or Promoter of the Year trophy for the second year in a row.

Single-day tickets are available for sale on Friday, January 31. Prices start at $69.99 plus taxes and fees for Thursday. Friday – Sunday pricing will start at $139.99 plus taxes and fees for general admission and $239.99 plus taxes and fees for VIP admission. Single-day tickets, in addition to full weekend tickets and tent and RV camping passes, are available. For more exciting announcements and information about the 2025 Boots and Hearts Music Festival, visit the website HERE.