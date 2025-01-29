Bandzoogle’s Dave Cool Named President Of MySeat Artist App Platform

(HYPEBOT) – Longtime Bandzoogle executive Dave Cool has been named President of MySeat Media, the artist branded app platform.

A popular figure in both the artist and music tech communities for two decades, Cool spent the last 13 years at Bandzoogle. As Chief Relationship Officer, he oversaw all departments at Bandzoogle related to growth and retention, including business development, marketing & communications, and customer support.

MySeat empowers musicians and creators to easily build their own community app and connect directly with superfans. Artists control their data and can generate revenue from subscriptions, merchandise, exclusive music, live and virtual meet-and-greets, livestreams, memorabilia, and collectibles.

Last month, Chicago rapper G Herbo released an exclusive mixtape through his MySeat- powered app, which generated over 7M streams and resulted in a 262%+ increase in paid subscriptions, a 30%+ increase in merch sales, and 70,000 app downloads, where it charted #3 among all music apps after Spotify and YouTube.

“With artists needing to find ways to bypass algorithms and engage their fans directly, hearing some of the success stories on MySeat’s platform was really inspiring,” says Dave Cool. “To be named President this fast-growing platform is an honor, and I look forward to not only helping them continue on that growth path, but also helping musicians succeed by directly engaging with their superfans and generating more revenues for their career.”

“Having known Dave for years and watching his work at Bandzoogle, we knew he would be the right person to help take MySeat to the next level,” says Steve Shelton, MySeat’s Co-Founder and CEO. “He brings to MySeat Media a wealth of business development and marketing experience in the music tech space, and a passion for helping the artist community succeed.”

