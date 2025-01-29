G*VE A F*CK LA Fire Relief Benefit Announced With Finneas, Jenny Lewis, Lucy Dacus And More

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – G*VE A F*CK LA, a benefit concert and auction, will take place on Wednesday (February 5) at Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA—Tuesday (January 28), at noon Pacific. The night, produced by Live Nation, will feature intimate performances from artists and comedians including Christopher Owens, Courtney Barnett, FINNEAS, Fred Armisen, Hayley Williams, Jenny Lewis, Juliette Lewis, Kevin Morby, Lucy Dacus, MUNA, Perfume Genius, Phantom Planet, Reggie Watts, Rostam & Sasami, Scout Willis, St. Vincent, Symone, The Linda Lindas and special guests. John C. Reilly will host the event.

The show, presented by Milk Makeup, will open with DJ sets from Fat Tony and Harmony Tividad. All venue and ticketing service fees will be waived. 100% of net ticket proceeds will benefit local organizations Altadena Girls, Friends in Deed, One Voice, and Pasadena Humane Society.

GA floor tickets and VIP packages will be available, including balcony seating and entrance to the official afterparty with Rico Nasty & Dylan Brady. To protect the prices set initially by the artists, this show will use Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange for all necessary resale and make tickets mobile only and restricted from transfer. This means if fans purchase tickets and can no longer attend, they can resell them to other fans at the original price paid using Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange tool. Doors for the event will be at 5 pm, and musical performances will begin at 7 pm. For fans unable to attend the event, Veeps will live-stream the evening at 5 pm for a $5 minimum donation.

The event will also feature a plant-based food drive in partnership with Support + Feed. Ticket holders will be encouraged to donate plant-based canned goods to those in need. Bins will be placed at all entry points venue-wide.

G*VE A F*CK LA has come together with help from UTA, Fly South Music Group, Grandstand Media, Sister Midnight, Live Nation, Hollywood Palladium, Ticketmaster, Juliens Auctions, Amber Health, Support + Feed, Fender and more.