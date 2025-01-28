The Initial Lineup Announced For The Inaugural Edition of Toronto’s Departure Festival & Conference

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Loft Entertainment and Oak View Group revealed the initial lineup of artists and speakers who are confirmed for the inaugural Departure Festival + Conference in Toronto from May 6-11.

The initial round of artists and presenters includes chef and entrepeneur Matty Matheson, Canadian music icon Bryan Adams, acclaimed performers Mustafa, Tia Wood, and Death From Above 1979, noted record producer T-Minus in conversation with Brian “B.Dot” Miller,

tech pioneer Matt McGowan, renowned crisis PR expert Molly McPherson, and sports and entertainment leader Tim Leiweke, among others.

Departure, a re-imagined take on the venerable Canadian Music Week, will take place in and around Toronto with Hotel X Toronto, the urban resort on the Lake Ontario Waterfront, serving as the event’s principle host hotel.

“Our first edition of Departure is about honouring our roots in music and growing into other creative spaces while fostering the relationship between artist and industry,” said Kevin Barton, Executive Producer at Loft Entertainment. “This year’s lineup showcases a wealth of established and emerging talent from across the country and beyond, creating opportunities for meaningful dialogue, sharing innovative ideas and building deeper connections within Canada’s dynamic arts community. We look forward to sharing more programming announcements in the weeks to come.”

“With its vibrant cultural scene, Toronto is the perfect home for the Departure Festival + Conference,” said Tom Pistore, President of Oak View Group Canada. “We look forward to bringing together the most diverse and talented group of artists, innovators, and industry leaders to create a launchpad for the next wave of music, art, tech, and comedy.”

Additional guests and events will be announced in the coming weeks in the lead-up to the event.