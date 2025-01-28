Ed Williams Signs A Publishing Deal With Jody Williams Songs And Warner Chappell

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Jody Williams Songs (JWS) and Warner Chappell Music announced the signing of noted songwriter, producer and musician Ed Williams to an exclusive publishing agreement.

Williams joins his father Jody Williams, founder of JWS, and his brother Driver Williams, who also writes for the company.

No stranger to the world of professional songwriting, Ed Williams previously worked in the creative division of Sony/ATV Music Publishing, and the creative departments at Bug Music and Crossfire 3.

His recent collaborations include co-produce sides and co-writing with fellow JWS writer Harper O’Neill on her next single, My Love, My Love,” alongside JWS writer Jason Nix.

“I’m so fortunate to have the opportunity to do what I love alongside people I love,” shares Ed Williams. “The environment that Nina and Tenasie create for the JWS songwriters is aspirational. I’m so proud to have them, Warner Chappell and the rest of this publishing ‘family,’ if you will, in my corner.”

“Ed Williams writes timeless country songs. His music is inventive and deeply imaginative—you never really know what kind of story he’s about to tell, but you can always count on it being expertly crafted,” adds Nina Fisher, JWS Senior Director, Creative. “Like all the Williams men, Ed has a deep respect for and knowledge of our genre. We’ve been looking forward to him being ready to dive in, and I’m thrilled that the time is finally here!”