Nine Inch Nails, Doechii, And Beabadoobee Among The Latest Artists Announced For Roskilde 2025

ROSKILDE, Denmark (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Roskilde Festival announced a new round of 28 performers who are scheduled to grace the event’s stage in 2025.

The latest round of artists announced for the fest this year include industrial rock icons Nine Inch Nails, rising hip-hop sensation Doechii, and alt-pop stars Beabadoobee and Lola Young.

Other notable additions to the bill for 2025 include rap innovator Schoolboy Q and genre-blending country artist Shaboozey.

The latest lineup announcement brings the total list of artists revealed for 2025 to 81 artists, with previous announcements featuring Olivia Rodrigo, Stormzy, Fontaines D.C., and Jamie xx.

Additionally, more acts will be revealed leading up to the festival, which is scheduled to take place from June 28–July 5, 2025.

As Northern Europe’s largest festival, Roskilde has been a cultural cornerstone since 1971, combining music, art, and activism. A non-profit event, Roskilde donates all proceeds to humanitarian and cultural causes and has raised more than DKK 443 million (€59 million) since its debut in 1971.