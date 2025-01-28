Katie Welle Named President. Head Of A&R At Sony Music Publishing

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing (SMP) has announced the promotion of longtime Sony Music A&R veteran Katie Welle to the role of President, Head of U.S. A&R.

Welle, who officially begins her new duties at SMP on February 1, most recently served as Senior Vice President of Creative for the music publisher. She will succeed Walter Jones, who has announced his decision to step down from his role at Sony Music Publishing.

Welle’s career at Sony Music began in 2005 as an A&R Assistant at Epic Records. Over the years, she climbed the ranks, becoming Vice President of Creative at Sony Music Publishing (formerly Sony/ATV) and Senior Vice President of A&R at RCA. She returned to Sony Music Publishing as Senior Vice President of Creative in 2020.

“Katie has an exceptional gift for identifying and nurturing talent. Since she returned to SMP five years ago, she has made significant contributions to our A&R strategy, playing a pivotal role in shaping the success of numerous incredible songwriters. Katie’s dedication and expertise are truly invaluable to our team, and I look forward to seeing the continued impact of her leadership,” said Sony Music Publishing Chairman & CEO Jon Platt.

“It is a huge honor to take on this role at Sony Music Publishing, where I feel incredibly aligned with the standards of greatness we’ve set to serve our songwriters. I’m so thankful to Jon Platt for his leadership and support, and to our superstar A&R team and the phenomenal community of songwriters who inspire us every day,” Welle added.