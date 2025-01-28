ShopKeeper Management Promotes Crystal Dishmon And Laura Spinelli

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CelebrityAccess) — ShopKeeper Management, the artist management firm founded in 2009 by Marion Kraft, announced the promotion of two longtime management associates to senior roles.

The promotions include Crystal Dishmon who has been elevated to co-manager of Miranda Lambert, working in the role alongside Kraft. In addition to her new duties with Lambert, Dishmon continues her longtime management of award-winning country artist Tenille Townes.

With prior experience at Senior Management, AEG/The Messina Group and Dale Morris & Associates, Dishmon joined ShopKeeper Management in 2010.

“In my 14 years at ShopKeeper, what I’ve admired most about Marion and Miranda is how they have built an incredible career rooted in artistry and authenticity,” said Dishmon. “I’m honored to step into the role of co-manager to help build on their success and continue creating Miranda’s tremendous legacy in country music history.”

“I’ve admired Crystal’s drive, determination and knack for working with artists ever since our paths first crossed nearly 25 years ago,” said Kraft. “After establishing ShopKeeper Management in 2009, Crystal was the person I knew could help build this company; she joined in 2010 and has been invaluable. She has rightly earned this promotion through her tireless dedication, hard work and genuine passion for music, underscoring her unwavering commitment to both the artist and the craft. I can’t wait to see the significant impact she will continue to make in the ever-evolving landscape of artist management and the music industry.”

Additionally, ShopKeeper Management team member Laura Spinelli has been promoted to Day-to-Day Manager for Miranda Lambert. She will also continue in her previous role of Digital Marketing Manager for the company’s roster of management clients.

Honored on MusicRow’s 2025 Next Big Thing list, Spinelli has been part of the ShopKeeper Management team for almost a decade.

“Digital can no longer operate in a silo—it must be seamlessly integrated into every aspect of our work,” said Kraft. “Elevating Laura to Day-to-Day Manager, with her extensive digital expertise, ensures that a digital-first mindset remains at the core of everything we do.”