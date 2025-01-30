Big Yellow Dog Music Signs Rising Country Singer/Songwriter Ethan Garner

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Big Yellow Dog Music has signed rising country musician Ethan Garner to its artist and songwriting roster.

After two years at Georgia Southern University, Garner moved to Nashville to pursue a music career at Belmont University, where he’s currently a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He cut his teeth playing music at fraternity parties at both universities, showcasing his soulful voice and fusion of traditional and modern country sounds. After playing shows around the Nashville area and gaining traction on social media, he earned an opening slot for Travis Denning.

“From the second I saw Ethan, I knew he was something special,” says Carla Wallace, co-owner and CEO of Big Yellow Dog Music. “He has such a unique way of connecting with his fans, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the BYDM family.”

“Having only been in Nashville for a few months, it felt crazy — but right — to find a publishing home at Big Yellow Dog Music,” says Garner. “I’m so excited to work and get my music out there with a team that really believes in me.”

Garner joins a roster that includes GRAMMY-winning songwriter Daniel Tashian, producer Jared Conrad (Ian Munsick), 2022 Variety Hitmaker Dave Pittenger, Billboard chart-topping artist Jessie James Decker and more. Matt Musacchio of Champ Management/Red Light Management manages him.