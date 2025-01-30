WAVES Signs WW Publishing Deal With Position Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – —Tyler Bacon, President and CEO of Position Music, has announced that WAVES has signed a global publishing deal with the company. Spencer Bridle and Frankie Grant are the creative duo behind the rising electronic act. Bridle leads songwriting and production, while Grant helms live performances.

Since signing a global record deal with Ultra Records, WAVES has gained Canadian radio play with their debut single “Mr. Wilson” and their follow-up “Jalapeño.” They kicked off 2024 with a high-energy cover of Macklemore’s hit “Thrift Shop,” titled “Pop Some Tags,” which has garnered significant support within the electronic music community. WAVES has evolved its sound to focus on groovy house and club-driven records, infused with its distinctive “elevated rave music” style – a fusion of house and techno that brings fresh energy to the scene. The duo’s latest single, “Stuck on You,” featuring Sarah de Warren, was released on January 10.

“From the moment we signed with Position, we’ve felt the love. The support we received from their team has been incredible. Collaborating with such talented, knowledgeable, and experienced people in the publishing world has been amazing. Getting to work out of their brand-new studios in Los Angeles was a highlight for us. We look forward to continuing this great partnership for many years to come!” says WAVES.

WAVES joins a Position music publishing roster that includes Tinashe, Cannons, Audien, Jack LaFrantz, ¿Téo?, Austin Powerz, Brandyn Burnette, Layto, Dru “Falconry” DeCaro, Evalyn, Judah & the Lion, Alex “A-Bomb” Fernandez, KANNER, No Love For The Middle Child, Erik Ron, NoMBe, Yonatan Watts, RJ Pasin, eaJ, and more.

“Frankie and Spencer represent a new wave of electronic artists: as writers/producers, they are versatile in a way that allows them to be comfortable performing live at festivals, releasing songs on established electronic record labels, as well as writing to brief for brands and artists who desire their deft touch,” says Jake Versluis, Partner and A&R at Position Music. “They may be young, but the amount of time they’ve put into their craft since their teenage years is evident in their music.”