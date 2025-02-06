Vanilla Ice To Headline UAA’s “I Love The ’90s’ Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — UAA’s Vanilla Ice has been announced as the headliner for the 2025 edition of Universal Attractions Agency’s long-running package tour.

For 2025, the tour will feature the theme “Forever Young” in select markets with a lineup led by Vanilla Ice alongside a rotating roster of 90s hip-hop and R&B icons that includes Treach of Naughty By Nature, Rob Base, Color Me Badd, All-4-One, Montell Jordan, Young MC, and more.

The tour will also feature a selection of boy bands from the era, including O-town, Ryan Cabrera, LFO, and more on select dates.

The tour kicks off on Marcy 7th at Rillito Park in Tucson, Arizona with additional shows scheduled through the Spring, Summer, and Fall of 2025 before wrapping at The Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City, MD, on November 22nd.

“I’ve always believed music brings people together, and with the ‘I Love the 90s Tour’ and ‘Forever Young,’ we’re bringing the ultimate parties! These two concepts are about celebrating the hits that defined generations, and “Forever Young” gives fans an unforgettable trip down memory lane with the addition of early 2000s boy bands. These shows are going to be epic!” said Vanilla Ice.

“The I Love The 90s Tour” continues to evolve, and with the new “Forever Young” concept, we’re bringing fans the best of the 90s and early 2000s for an unmissable experience. Celebrating 35 years of “Ice Ice Baby” with Vanilla Ice at the helm is the perfect way to honor the legacy of a song that defined an era while introducing an exciting new layer to the nostalgia we all love,” added UAA’s Jeff Epstein.

“I LOVE THE 90S” 2025 TOUR DATES:

March 7 – Tucson, AZ – Rillito Park

March 8 – Coachella, CA – Spotlight 29 Showroom

March 14 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena

March 15 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center

April 12 – Choctaw, MS – Pearl River Resort

April 18 – Rama, ON – Casino Rama

August 2 – San Diego, CA – Bayside Stadium, Sea World San Diego *

August 8 – Washington, MO – Washington Fairgrounds

August 30 – Grand Island, NE – TBA **

September 10 – Spokane, WA – Spokane County Fair and Expo Center

September 12 – Mashantucket, CT – Premier Theater, Foxwoods Resort Casino

September 13 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live Atlantic City at Etess Arena

November 22 – Ocean City, MD – The Roland E. Powell Convention Center **

* I Love The 90’s Tour featuring Treach of Naughty by Nature, Rob Base, Color Me Badd, Young MC