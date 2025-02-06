Tiara Hargrave Named General Manager At Slang

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Slang, a new frontline label launched by Influence Media Partners, announced the appointment of Tiara Hargrave as General Manager.

Based in New York, Hargrave will oversee operations and lead initiatives to foster growth at the label.

Before joining Slang, Hargrave served as EVP/GM of Alamo Records, where she played a key role in signing emerging independent artists to the label. Her resume also includes positions at Columbia Records, Universal Music Group, Red Bull, and more.

“Tiara Hargrave has a proven track record of propelling independent artists to success, and she isn’t afraid to wear whatever hat is needed to get the job done,” said Rene McLean, Partner & Founding Advisor at Influence Media Partners and Founder & CEO of Slang, regarding the appointment. “Her entrepreneurial approach in leading projects is in step with our values at Slang.”

“I am thrilled to announce that I will be joining the Slang team. I look forward to collaborating with a new level of talent and bringing fresh, innovative perspectives to the table. I am excited to contribute to the team’s dynamic vision and continue to push the boundaries,” said Tiara Hargrave.

Slang’s roster includes multiple Grammy-winner Will Smith and multi-platinum producer Camper, who has worked with artists such as Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, and H.E.R., among others.