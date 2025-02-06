Beats + Bytes: How Music Already Won The Super Bowl

It’s very impressive how the NFL has been able to dominate the entertainment landscape in recent years. Last year, four of the five most-watched TV shows were NFL-owned. The blockbuster deals the league has done with Netflix, Amazon, and YouTube have made the NFL one of the most powerful entertainment brands in America.

By Nue Agency’s Jesse Kirshbaum

The Super Bowl will be the most watched event of the year (again) with over 120 million expected to watch live. With so much attention on the event – and so much noise – who will cut through, and why!?

There’s no question that music will be an integral part of the big game. This halftime show will take hip-hop beef to the biggest stage of all time and cement Kendrick’s legacy even further. I can’t wait to see how he and his team do it. Apple Music already won with this partnership which Forbes breaks down well. The new Kendrick merch drop is going to be super collectible, too.

The commercials cost $8 million for a 30-second slot this year, which is crazy but…entirely worth it? In the attention economy where we all have so many distractions, this type of premium, exclusive viewership is tough to put a price on.



We know there are 59 commercials airing during the game and we have a pretty good idea of what’s coming as most of them are already online. It’s wild to see the world’s largest brands take the ‘emerging artist on TikTok’ approach to rolling out their biggest annual ad spend.

There’s even a real-time ad tracker from Adweek. Here are some very cool, music-related selects:

With so much action and so many eyeballs around SBLIX, brands are popping up campaigns and stunts from every direction. In the condiment aisle, I love how Heinz jumped in with Mustard and Frank’s dropped a Paris Hilton “hot” sauce. Right on the nose! I guess bedazzled squeeze bottles are going to be a thing now. Cue the Salt-N-Pepa shaker collection 😉This is one of those situations where no matter who wins the game, everyone wins culturally. But the biggest winner of the night could be Travis Kelce, who could get his three-peat (we owe you for that phrase, Pat Riley, you trademarking genius) and propose to Taylor on the field. I’m speculating, of course. But talk about a love bomb…