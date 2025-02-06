Concord Music Publishing Promotes Kourtney Kirkpatrick And Matt Turner To Senior Roles

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Concord Music Publishing announced the elevation of two executives in Nashville, including Kourtney Kirkpatrick who has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Synchronization and Matt Turner has been named Vice President of A&R.

In her new role as SVP of Sync, Kirkpatrick will continue to oversee Concord’s television division which includes series, promos, trailers and sports media and manages three direct reports based across Los Angeles, Nashville, and New York.

Notable placements for Concord under Kirkpatrick’s tenure include features on “The Bear,” “The Penguin,” “Shrinking,” “Hacks,” “You,” “Euphoria,” “Stranger Things,” “Yellowstone,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Ozark,” “Big Little Lies,” “True Detective: Night Country,” “Ted Lasso,” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” among others.

Kirkpatrick was named to Billboard’s “40 Under 40” list in 2020, is a member of the Nashville Film Festival, and a founding board member of the new collective Nashville in Sync, a professional networking organization for sync professionals.

In his new role as VP of A&R, Matt Turner will continue to focus on identifying and signing talent, managing client negotiations and developing opportunities for catalog exploitation. During his tenure with Concord, Turner played a key role in striking publishing deal with writers such as Josh Miller, Andy Albert, and Abram Dean, who have all written #1 hits.

With almost two decades in the industry, Turner’s resume includes past roles at Big Loud Shirt, now known as Big Loud, and Downtown Music Publishing, among others.