Flogging Molly Cancels 2025 Tourdates As Frontman Dave King Address Personal Health Issues

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Los Angeles-based Celtic punk band Flogging Molly announced the cancellation of virtually all of their scheduled tour dates for 2025 as founding member and frontman Dave King deals with a “serious health condition.”

“Our fearless leader, the inimitable Dave King, is currently battling a very serious health condition. Dave and Bridget ask everyone to respect their privacy at this time, we will share as we can. Any good thoughts or prayers you can send Dave’s way, he and we would appreciate it,” the band shared in a statement on social media on Wednesday.

The statement went on to note that all outstanding shows for 2025 have been canceled with the exception of the band’s upcoming Salty Dog Cruise, which is scheduled to sail from Miami on February 17th.

“With the Salty Dog Cruise 12 days away, the boat will sail as planned with 18 bands, and members of Flogging Molly, on board to celebrate the cruise, the community and our captain, Dave King,” the band’s statement said.

Ticketholders for the band’s 2025 shows are advised to seek information about refunds from the point of purchase.