Warner Music Group Strikes Major Spotify Deal, Acquires Tempo Music, and Unveils Record Store Day Vinyl Exclusives

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced several news updates on Thursday, including a new multi-year licensing deal with digital streaming platform Spotify.

The expanded agreement covers both Recorded Music and Music Publishing and will see the two companies collaborate on the future of audio-visual streaming—providing fans with access to a deeper music and video catalog, additional paid subscription tiers, and differentiated content bundles.

Additionally, a new publishing component of the agreement introduces a direct licensing model with Warner Chappell Music in several additional countries, including the U.S.

“This major agreement delivers new benefits for artists, songwriters, and fans while unlocking further collaboration that expands the music ecosystem. It’s a big step forward in our vision for greater alignment between rights holders and streaming services. Together with Spotify, we look forward to increasing the value of music as we drive growth, impact, and innovation,” said Robert Kyncl, CEO of WMG.

“For Spotify, 2025 is a year of accelerated execution, and our partners at Warner Music Group share our commitment to rapid innovation and sustained investment in our leading music offerings. Together, we’re pushing the boundaries of what’s possible for audiences worldwide—making paid music subscriptions more appealing while supporting artists and songwriters alike,” added Spotify’s Founder and CEO, Daniel Ek.

Warner Acquires a Controlling Interest in Tempo Music Investments

Additionally, Warner Music announced the acquisition of a controlling stake in Tempo Music Investments—an investment platform for premium music rights that WMG launched with private equity investor Providence Equity Partners in 2019.

Following the close of the transaction, Providence will remain a minority partner in Tempo and continue to serve in an advisory role to WMG.

Since its launch, Tempo has acquired rights from artists and producers such as the Jonas Brothers, Ben Rector, and Korn; singer-songwriter Mia Fieldes; Grammy Award-winning songwriter, producer, and CMNTY Culture founder Philip Lawrence (behind Bruno Mars hits “24K Magic” and “Uptown Funk,” as well as Adele’s “All I Ask,” among others); Grammy Award-winning songwriter, producer, engineer, and Frank Ocean collaborator Malay; and Grammy Award-winning artist, songwriter, and producer Jeff Bhasker.

“By acquiring Tempo’s impressive catalog, we’re expanding Warner Chappell’s reach—bringing rights from songwriters we currently don’t represent, as well as additional rights from songwriters with whom we’re already partners. Tempo has assembled a thoughtful, well-rounded catalog, and I’m excited to dig into new opportunities and unlock more value for these songs,” said Warner Chappell Co-Chair and CEO Guy Moot.

Moelis & Company acted as financial advisor, and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal advisor to Tempo and Providence.

Record Store Day

On Thursday, Warner Records and its affiliated labels also revealed details of exclusive vinyl releases for the 2025 edition of Record Store Day.

Set for April 12, 2025, Record Store Day is an annual event celebrating the contributions of independent record stores and recognizing their importance to the music industry. Warner Records has been a sponsor of Record Store Day since the event’s establishment in 2007.

For 2025, Warner Records’ offerings for Record Store Day include: