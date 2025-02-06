Mumford & Sons Announce Intimate International Tour, Including First U.S. Run Since 2019

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The British folk-rock band Mumford & Sons announced plans to return to the road for a series of intimate shows in Europe, the U.K., Australia and North America.

The nine-date run will be the band’s first string of headline live dates in the U.K. and Europe since 2018 and will be in support of their new album, Rushmere, which is slated for release on March 28th via Glassnote.

The tour kicks off on March 5th with a show at Melkweg in Amsterdam, followed by performances in Paris and Berlin on March 7 and 9.

Mumford & Sons then head across the channel for a show at London’s O2 Forum on March 11, followed by a performance a the iconic Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia on March 17th.

Then Mumford & Sons are scheduled to perform a series of U.S. shows, starting on March 20th at the Hollywood Palladium and concluding at the Brooklyn Paramount in New York on March 26th.

For the tour, Mumford & Sons have partnered with PLUS1 to support War Child. $1 from every ticket sold will help War Child to protect, educate, and stand up for the rights of children affected by war.

Additionally, the band is on tap to perform alongside David Byrne, Jack White, Chris Martin and Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall as they celebrate 50 years of the sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live on February 14th.

MUMFORD & SONS LIVE

March 5—Amsterdam, NL—Melkweg

March 7—Paris, FR—Elysee Montmatre

March 9—Berlin, DE—Metropol

March 11—London, U.K.—O2 Forum Kentish Town

March 17—Sydney, AU— Sydney Opera House

March 20—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Palladium

March 22—Chicago, IL—The Chicago Theatre

March 23—Toronto, ON—Allied Music Centre – Massey Hall

March 26—New York, NY—Brooklyn Paramount