Bandcamp Donates $100,000 To MusiCares

(Hypebot) — On Friday February 7th, Bandcamp announced a donation of 100% to MusiCares, the Grammy backed non-profit, providing emergency to artist and industry victims of the LA fires.

The benefit which sends all funds earned from fees to MusiCares runs today from from midnight to midnight PST.

To amplify the effort, Bandcamp has partnered with the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM), Harman, Lagunitas, Roland, Shure, Victrola, and Worldwide Independent Network (WIN). A2IM is a key advocate for independent music in the U.S., and WIN represents the global independent music community.

Shepard Fairey Fundraising T-Shirt

Celebrated designer and artist Shepard Fairey has also partnered with Bandcamp to create a limited edition T-shirt for the fundraiser (pictured above).

All proceeds are going to MusiCares. Buy one here.

How Artists and Labels Can Get Involved

Spread the word: Download graphics here to let your fans know about the fundraiser.

Engage your fans: Share your personal story and let them know how their support makes a difference.

