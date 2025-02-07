Michigander Drops Debut Album And Details Spring Tour

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Michigander, the indie rock project led by singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jason Singer, has unveiled its self-titled debut album and announced extensive tour plans for early 2025.

Hailed by NPR as “one of indie rock’s most exciting stories in recent years,” the album includes the standout single “Peace of Mind,” co-written with acclaimed producer and musician Butch Walker (known for his work with Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy). Additionally, the album features the singles “Emotional” and “Giving Up,” the latter accompanied by an official music video directed by longtime visual collaborator Tyler Appel, which has been featured in television shows like Shrinking and Grey’s Anatomy.

The highly anticipated album is set to release on February 7th under Totally Normal Records/Thirty Tigers.

To celebrate the album’s release, Michigander will headline a hometown show at Basement East in Nashville on February 7th.

Tour Dates:

February:

7 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East (with Special Guest Sydney Sprague)

April:

9 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theatre *

10 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse * (SOLD OUT)

11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia *

12 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre *

13 – Princeton, NJ – Matthews Theatre at McCarter Theatre Center

16 – Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre *

17 – Madison, WI – The Majestic Theatre * (SOLD OUT)

18 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue *

19 – Columbia, MO – The Blue Note *

21 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place *

23 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre *

25 – Kalispell, MT – Wachholz College Center *

26 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre *

27 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall *

(* indicates performances with Dawes)