Jane Dyball Name Chair Of The PRS Foundation

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — PRS Foundation, the UK’s leading charity organization supporting the funding of new music and rising artists, announce the appointment of Jane Dyball as board chair.

A winner of Music Week’s Women in Music Awards Outstanding Contribution, the Ivors Academy Gold Badge, and the MPA Gold Badge, Jane Dyball most recently served as CEO of the Music Publishers Association Group of companies (MPA) which includes the collection society MCPS.

She also previously oversaw legal & business affairs at the major publisher Warner/Chappell Music where she was additionally responsible for international digital strategy, developing markets and public policy.

She is also the co-founder of the Primadonna Festival and is a trustee for Suffolk Artlink.

“I’m really excited to be taking on this role in this, the 25th anniversary year of the PRS Foundation. When the PRS Foundation was established in 2000 I was a board member of PRS for Music representing a major publisher, and somewhat sceptical about the need for a talent development agency when the industry is full of excellent A&R teams. But the industry has moved on and in a world where an act with 100,000 streams is just scratching the surface, PRS Foundation has built a 25 year proven track record in facilitating the development of new talent. As an occasional music booker myself I have come to rely on PRS Foundation as a North star in finding and platforming great music in my own little way. Thanks are due to Interim Chair Susannah Simons and I’m particularly looking forward to working with the PRS Foundation team, led by the passionate and impressive Joe Frankland,” Dyball said.

Additionally, the PRS Foundation announced that Brahim Ait Ben Larbi (Principal Legal Counsel, Apple), Jonathan Jackson (COO/CFO, Plimsoll Productions Ltd) and Grace Goodwin (Founder, GENIE – Gender Equality Networks in Europe) have been elected as Trustees to PRS Foundation’s Board following a number of Trustees completing their terms on the Board.