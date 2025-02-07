OVG To Manage Mobile’s New Arena When It Opens In 2027

MOBILE, AL (CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group announced it has reached a long-term agreement with The City of Mobile to manage and operate a new state-of-the-art entertainment arena to be built in downtown Mobile.

According to OVG, the deal will see the company help to build and then operate the new venue, which will be built on the location of the existent Mobile Civic Center, which is currently undergoing the first phase of the demolition.

Under the terms of the 22-year contract, OVG will leverage its expertise to bring concerts and other live entertainment to the venue, which will also host host professional hockey, ice skating performances and many other youth, collegiate and professional sporting events, as well as civic events such as Mardi Gras balls.

“This arena will be a generational investment in our city that will enhance the quality of life for Mobilians and attract visitors from across the region,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “Oak View Group is an industry leader with the experience and partnerships to turn this new venue into a hub for entertainment, culture, and community on the Gulf Coast. Together, we’re building something that will serve Mobile for decades to come, and we couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead.”

“We’re thrilled to take the next step in our partnership with the City of Mobile as we move forward with plans for the new Mobile Arena,” said Peter Luukko, Co-Chairman, OVG360. “Together, we’re setting the stage for unforgettable live experiences including music, sports and family shows. The possibilities are endless for this deserving community.”

Construction on the new civic center is expected to begin in March and is expected to be complete in 2027. When complete, it will join other Oak View Group’s portfolio of managed venues in the market which also include the Arthur Outlaw Convention Center and the historic Saenger Theater.