Reggaeton Star Nicky Jam Signs Global Agreement With Virgin Music Group

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – Reggaetón star Nicky Jam has signed a new global agreement with Virgin Music Group. Under the new agreement, new music from Jam will be distributed by Virgin Music Group, which will also administer and supervise his catalog for YouTube. Born Nick Rivera Caminero, Nicky Jam recorded his first EP at age 14 and has been in the music industry ever since.

In an exclusive interview with Billboard, Jam shared that the decision came after meeting with several labels following the end of his Sony contract. “I went with my gut,” Jam explained. “I thought it was the best thing to do. I have too much respect for Afo [Verde, chairman of Sony Music Latin Iberia] and my Sony family. I owe a lot to them and I love them very much. It’s just that sometimes you feel you have to move. I’m very spontaneous and that’s just the way I am. I could say I’m a bohemian. I take my luggage, and I go wherever I have to go.”

“Nicky has been a true pioneer in Latin music,” Victor González, EVP and President of Latin America and Iberia, Virgin Music Group, said. “Having him choose Virgin Music Group for this new chapter of his career is incredibly rewarding for me and our entire team.”

Armando Rodríguez, general manager of Virgin Music Group for the U.S. Latin market, added: “Nicky is creating incredible music, and we are excited to work alongside him—not only on his upcoming releases but also in developing a strategic approach for his entire catalog.”