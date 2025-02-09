UMe, Island Records And The Marley Family Announce Year-Long 80th Birthday Plans For Bob Marley

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Marley family, UMe, and Island Records will honor Bob Marley’s legacy with a year-long celebration commemorating his 80th birthday milestone and his importance in the uprising of global music and the fight for social justice and equality.

“Celebrating Daddy’s 80th birthday under the theme ‘Uprising’ is a special moment for our family and fans worldwide. This album represents so much of his spirit, with powerful songs like “Forever Loving Jah,” “Coming In From The Cold,” “Could You Be Loved,” and “Redemption Song,” which continue to inspire generations,” shares Cedella Marley, CEO of the Bob Marley Group of Companies. “Each year, we honor his legacy in a way that unites our extended family, friends, and fans from all corners of the globe. This 80th milestone is a reminder of his timeless call for love, resilience, and freedom.”

Additional festivities include the premiere episode of “Bob Marley & I” featuring British film director, DJ and musician Don Letts, who details his life-changing experience seeing Bob Marley & The Wailers at the infamous Lyceum Theatre in London in 1975, with more episodes being showcased throughout the year. Catch the first episode of “Bob Marley & I” on Tuff Gong TV’s livestream, or watch the episode now on Bob Marley’s Official Channels.

Cedella Marley shares, “I know Daddy would have a huge smile on his face and be so proud to know that his words of freedom, love, and unity would be sung by so many beautiful young souls around the world over 50 years after he wrote them. It’s a huge testament to the power of his music that his songs resonate stronger than ever and with each new generation. My father’s songs speak universal truths and that is why they sound as convincing coming out of the mouths of children as they did when he himself recorded and performed them.”

SiriusXM’s Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio (channel 19) is proud to present special programming for Marley’s 80th Earthstrong, which includes a broadcast of Tuff Gong TV’s ‘Uprising’ live stream. The channel will also highlight rare gems, prolific recordings from the Marley family, and music from Tuff Gong, the family label Marley founded. Legendary songwriter and performer Smokey Robinson brings his favorites to the lineup as a guest DJ; a lineup of reggae, roots, dancehall legends, and contemporary stars will also share birthday greetings throughout the day. Hear it all on Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio on February 6, and then available on the SiriusXM app starting February 7.

One-quarter of all Reggae listened to in the United States is Bob Marley’s. Bob Marley’s Legend was recently re-certified 18x platinum by the RIAA. Legend is the fourteenth-biggest-selling album of all time and the third-biggest-selling Greatest Hits package in United States history. Bob Marley’s music transcends generations with a timeless message of peace, love, justice, and unity, continuing to influence and empower hearts and minds worldwide. His enduring legacy continues to shape and inspire the world, leaving an indelible mark on popular culture—from music and film to art, theatre, fashion, and beyond.