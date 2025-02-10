Grammy-Winning Band Alabama Shakes Announce First Tour In Eight Years

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – After an eight-year absence, critically acclaimed, 4x GRAMMY winners Alabama Shakes return, announcing summer tour dates and promising fans that new songs are also on the way.

Kicking off July 16 in Chicago at The Salt Shed-Fairgrounds, the North American headline run will include shows at such historic venues as Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre (July 20), the Greek Theatre in Berkeley (August 14), and Forest Hills Stadium in New York (September 17). The band will also play several festivals, including Minnesota Yacht Club and Louisville’s Bourbon and Beyond.

“Last year, Heath, Zac, and I started chatting about how much fun it would be to make music together and tour again as Alabama Shakes,” said vocalist/guitarist Brittany Howard, whose new solo album, WHAT NOW (Island Records), was nominated this year for a GRAMMY Award for Best Alternative Music Album. “This band and these songs have been such a source of joy for all of us. It is crazy that it has been 10 years since we released Sound and Color and eight years since we played a show. But, we didn’t want this to entirely be a look back. We wanted it to be as much about the future as the past. So we have a bunch of new music that will be released soon. We just can’t wait to experience that ‘feeling’ when we start playing those first few notes of ‘Don’t Wanna Fight’ or ‘Gimme All Your Love.’”

During the tour, Alabama Shakes will be joined by various guests, including Bahamas, Shannon & The Clams, El Michels Affair, The Budos Band, Sam Evian, Lee Fields, Greyhounds, Y La Bamba, Caleb Elliott, and Alanna Royale. See below for the itinerary.

Alabama Shakes has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to supporting organizations working for equity, access, and dignity for all.

VIP packages will be available for the tour, offering premium seating, exclusive merchandise, and early venue access for a seamless, elevated concert experience.

Citi is the official card of the tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, February 10 at 10 am local time through Thursday, February 13 at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com. The artist presale will begin Tuesday, February 11 at 10 am local time at alabamashakes.com. The general on-sale will begin Friday, February 14 at 10 am local time at alabamashakes.com.

The tour will mark Alabama Shakes’ first official live performances since their 2017 set at Osheaga Music and Arts Festival in Québec, which Montreal’s The Gazette praised as “mesmerizing, intoxicating and entirely authentic.” Howard and Alabama Shakes’ Heath Fogg (guitar) and Zac Cockrell (bass) have been in the studio, working on new material with longtime collaborator Shawn Everett.

Alabama Shakes exploded out of obscurity in 2012 with Boys & Girls (ATO Records), which entered Billboard’s Independent Albums chart at No.1. Boys & Girls earned the band multiple GRAMMY nominations and was hailed as one of the year’s best albums by numerous publications.

The band’s legacy continued to grow with the groundbreaking Sound & Color (ATO Records), released 10 years ago. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and won GRAMMY Awards for Best Alternative Music Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. The RIAA certified both Sound & Color and Boys & Girls Platinum.

After touring behind Sound & Color, Howard made her solo debut with the highly personal album Jaime, named for her sister, who taught her to play piano and write poetry and died of cancer when they were teenagers. Jaime was nominated for a Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album, and three tracks from the album received nominations, with “Stay High” winning in the Best Rock Song category. WHAT NOW followed in 2024. The Grammy-nominated album found its place on multiple Best Albums of 2024 lists.

Cockrell played on both Jaime and WHAT NOW and joined Howard on tour to support the albums. In 2020, Fogg helmed the self-titled debut album of his collaborative project Sun on Shade. Heduced, co-wrote and performed on Lake Nakoma, his project with Colin Woltmann. He has also toured and recorded with Caleb Elliott.

ALABAMA SHAKES – 2025 TOUR

July

16 Chicago, IL The Salt Shed-Fairgrounds #

18 Minneapolis, MN Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

19 La Vista, NE The Astro Amphitheater #

20 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

22 Bentonville, AR The Momentary •†

25 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater •†

26 Birmingham, AL Coca-Cola Amphitheater •†

Aug.

8 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater +

9 Las Vegas NV BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas +

10 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre +

14 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre

16 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena +

17 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater +

20 Bonner, MT KettleHouse Amphitheater *

22 Salt Lake City, UT Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *

24 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre *

Sept.

4 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre ^

5 Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

6 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage o

8 Cleveland, OH Jacob’s Pavillion ^

9 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE (Outdoors) ^

11 Louisville, KY Bourbon and Beyond Festival

14 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway <

17 Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium >

18 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at The Mann <

19 Washington, DC The Anthem <

23 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre

25 Austin, TX Moody Center ‡

26 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall ‡

27 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ‡

# Lee Fields

• Caleb Elliott

† Alanna Royale

+ Shannon & The Clams

* Y La Bamba

^ Sam Evian

o Bahamas

< The Budos Band

> El Michels Affair

‡ Greyhounds