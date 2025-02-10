Tyga Announces First Headline Tour In 10 Years

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Today, Grammy-nominated artist Tyga announced his first headline tour in over 10 years. Produced by Live Nation, the 15-city Red Light Tour kicks off on Thursday, March 20 in Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren before making stops in San Diego, Seattle, San Francisco, Austin, Atlanta, New York, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles, CA at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday, May 3.

On the Red Light Tour, fans will be able to see Tyga perform all of his chart-topping hits from his extensive catalog, as well as tracks from his forthcoming album, NSFW, dropping this Friday, February 7 via EMPIRE. The album title, an acronym for “Not Safe For Work”, sets the tone for Tyga’s most daring project yet. Blending his distinctive sound and West Coast flair with new experimental elements and thrilling collaborations, NSFW will captivate fans and critics alike.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Thursday, February 6 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, February 7 at 10am local time at tyga.net.

TYGA ‘RED LIGHT TOUR’ 2025 DATES:

Thu Mar 20 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Sun Mar 23 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego

Wed Mar 26 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

Thu Mar 27 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Sun Mar 30 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Wed Apr 02 – Denver, CO – Summit

Sat Apr 05 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

Sun Apr 06 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Tue Apr 08 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

Wed Apr 09 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

Mon Apr 14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Tue Apr 15 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Thu Apr 17 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza Powered By Verizon 5G

Sun Apr 20 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

Sat May 03 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium