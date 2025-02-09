Virtual Listening Community Hangout Surpasses 1.1M Users

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess)—Hangout by Turntable Labs, Inc., is a virtual listening community that connects users through music discovery and curation. Since its launch in November, it has surpassed 1.1 million registered users, reflecting its rapid growth and global appeal. Hangout fosters creativity, connection, and collaboration in an interactive virtual space by offering access to over 100 million tracks through partnerships with leading music companies like Sony Music, Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group, and Merlin. Read more on Business Insider.

Unlike AI-driven platforms where algorithms dictate playlists, Hangout is “human to the core,” putting personal taste and shared experiences at the forefront of music discovery. Inspired by timeless traditions like queuing up a jukebox or passing the aux cord with friends, Hangout’s online listening spaces let users unite over mutual favorites, discover new artists together, and express their passions on a virtual dancefloor with real-time chat.

Users can now explore features that make Hangout the ultimate destination for music enthusiasts:

Enhanced Features Include:

• Playlist Import/Export: Seamlessly integrate your Spotify and Apple Music playlists into Hangout or export your curated lists for on-the-go listening.

• SoundCloud and Audius Integration: Discover and share tracks from independent artists alongside major label hits.

• Discord Integration: allow users to host seamless listening parties directly within voice or video calls, enhancing community interactions through shared musical experiences.

• Gamification Elements: Classic tools to enhance user engagement including a points system and letterboards

• Glowing and Jumping Avatars: Express yourself with animated avatars that light up the virtual dance floor.

• Turntable Classic Branding: Nostalgic design elements bring back the charm of Turntable.fm’s iconic interface.

In addition to the newly announced features, Hangout enables artists to host exclusive listening parties, combining music playback with live interaction. Similar to a Reddit AMA with music, these events feature real-time chat and a virtual audience. Artists like SOFI TUKKER, Greta Van Fleet, Cage the Elephant, Girl in Red, Daniel Bedingfield, and UMI have used Hangout to connect with fans through album playbacks, Q&A sessions, and premieres of unreleased music. These interactive events help artists engage directly with their audience, debut new music, boost streams, and spotlight exclusive merchandise or fundraising campaigns. Hangout also builds pre-tour hype, creating buzz for upcoming tours and releases through engaging virtual experiences. Hangout is available on the web, iOS, and Android.