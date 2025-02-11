Tate McRae And Josh Ross Top The 2025 Juno Nominations

VANCOUVER (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) have revealed the nominees for the 54th Annual JUNO Awards.

Canadian pop icon Tate McRae was tied for the lead with in 2025 with five nominations, including picks for artist alongside rising country singer-songwriter artist Josh Ross, with both artists vying to categories such as artist and album of the year.

Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd are close on their heels with four nominations each, with the Weeknd’s four nods bringing him within striking range of being the most awarded artist in JUNO history, needing only three to match Anne Murray’s current record of 25.

Canadian Music Hall of Fame nominees announced for 2025 include rock icons Sum 41 who are nominated for two Awards and Loreena McKennitt who is nominated for Traditional Roots Album of the Year.

The inaugural South Asian Music Recording of the Year Award features nominees including AP Dhillon, Chani Nattan, Inderpal Moga & Jazzy B, Jonita Gandhi, Karan Aujla and Yanchan Produced & Sandeep Narayan. AP Dhillon has also been nominated for Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year (Presented by Factor, The Government of Canada and Canada’s Private Radio Broadcasters) alongside fellow South Asian artists AR Paisley, and Sukha.

“Congratulations to all the incredible artists nominated for The 2025 JUNO Awards, and a special shoutout to the B.C. artists—your talent, passion, and creativity continue to make our province a powerhouse in Canadian music! We can’t wait to celebrate your success right here at home in Vancouver.” says Spencer Chandra Herbert, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

CARAS also revealed the nominees for the MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award, presented by Anthem Entertainment.

For 2025, the nominees are:

Greg Chomut – Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School, Thunder Bay, ON

Robert Colbourne – Holy Heart of Mary Regional High School, St. John’s, NL

Emily Dominey – Dundas Valley Secondary School, Hamilton, ON

Jeannie Hunter – Nepean High School, Ottawa, ON

Drew Van Allen – Nakoda Elementary School, Mînî Thnî, AB

This year’s winners will be announced in Vancouver, British Columbia at The JUNO Awards Gala Presented by Music Canada on Saturday, March 29 and The JUNO Awards Broadcast on Sunday, March 30, live on CBC.

The full list of Juno Nominees for 2025: https://junoawards.ca/2025-juno-awards-nominees/