Stefanie May Returns To The Capitol Theatre As Marketing Director

PORT CHESTER, NY (CelebrityAccess) — The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, has announced the hiring of Stefanie May for the role of Marketing Director.

May is no stranger to the Capitol Theatre. After joining the venue as a marketing coordinator in 2014, she was promoted to Marketing Manager and ultimately to Marketing Director before stepping away in 2022.

During her previous tenure at the Capitol, she played a key role in developing the venue’s online presence, managing social media and marketing for the LOCKN’ Festival (2016–2022), and volunteering on the Social Media Team for the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) to help pass the Save Our Stages Act in December 2020.

In addition to her time at the Capitol, May also held positions at Brooklyn Made Presents and Fairfield Theatre Company before rejoining The Capitol Theatre in 2025 to work for Peter Shapiro and Dayglo Presents.

Alongside Cap fan and volunteer founder Renee Pfefer, May co-founded The Cap Cares Volunteer Rewards Program in 2021. Since its launch, the program has mobilized more than 720 volunteers, contributing over 1,660 hours of service across 52 events, benefiting 20 different local nonprofits.

“Peter has been an incredible mentor to me over the years. His passion for live music, community, the fan experience, and creating unforgettable moments for both artists and audiences is truly admirable. I’ve learned so much from his leadership, and I’m beyond excited to be back at The Cap, working alongside a team that shares the same dedication to live music. With Alyssa Kitchen as General Manager, I know we’re creating an environment where both fans and artists feel at home, making every show a truly special experience,” May said.

“Stef May has the heart and soul of The Capitol Theatre within her, so we are particularly thrilled to have her back home. The Cap is in very good hands as we head toward our 100th anniversary year in 2026!” added Peter Shapiro.