True Tickets Pacts With Britain’s Royal Ballet and Opera

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Digital ticketing platform True Tickets has secured a new ticketing agreement with the Royal Ballet and Opera, further expanding its presence in the performing arts sector.

Under the partnership, audiences for the Royal Ballet and Opera will receive digitally delivered tickets through True Tickets, allowing patrons to store and access them directly on their mobile devices.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Royal Ballet and Opera during this pivotal season,” said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development at True Tickets. “Our mission is to provide solutions that simplify and secure the ticketing process, and we are honored to collaborate with an institution that shares our values of innovation and accessibility. Together, we aim to create a seamless experience that allows audiences to focus on what truly matters: the transformative power of ballet and opera.”

The collaboration will be rolled out in phases over the coming months, with plans for full implementation starting with the 2025/26 season.

Sophie Wybrew-Bond, Chief Commercial Officer of the Royal Ballet and Opera, added:

“Audiences are at the heart of everything we do at the Royal Ballet and Opera. Our collaboration with True Tickets will enable us to provide a much simpler and more accessible ticketing experience for our audiences, ensuring our world-class performances can continue to be enjoyed by everyone.”