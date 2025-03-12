Industry Stakeholders Launch The Australian Music Venue Foundation

(VIP-NEWS) — Senior live music industry figures have joined forces to launch a new not-for-profit organization that will be focused on representing the interests of grassroots music venues (GMVs) in Australia.

The Australian Music Venue Foundation (AMVF) has announced its founding board members who are: Harley Evans (Moshtix & AFA), Howard Adams (Australian Live Music Business Council) and, Tamara Boakes (Jive Bar Owner/Operator & ILVA), with highly respected industry leader Mardi Caught (The Annex) announced as the first appointment to join the founders on the AMVF Board.

Having admired the significant achievements of the Music Venue Trust (MVT) in the UK, which has represented the interests of GMVs in that market for more than eleven years, the AMVF will seek to deliver similar value to the local Venue ecosystem in Australia and has the support of MVT co-founder Mark Davyd who will be a key advisor.

Chair of the ALMBC Howard Adams said, “We intend to raise funds from donations, strategic partnerships and further explore the potential implementation of the recently proposed Arena Ticket Levy. It is a focused approach that reflects what is happening in this field in larger jurisdictions. By aligning ourselves with offshore organization’s such as the MVT in the UK, we increase our impact in the market as part of a larger movement, whilst benefiting from the economies of scale.”

The organisation’s remit will be to engage all sectors of the music industry to focus on the need to support GMVs, which provide an essential pathway for emerging local and international artists, deliver significant economic and cultural benefit, and offer affordable access to music-loving fans in both regional and metropolitan areas.

The government’s recent report “Am I Ever Going to See You Live Again” has acknowledged the real need to tackle the ongoing issues. The AMVF acknowledges the report’s 20 recommendations which include the development of an Arena Ticket Levy, addressing the debilitating costs of rising venue insurance, access to venue-specific funding programs and welcomes the opportunity to work through these with stakeholders. The foundation believes that it’s vital the governance of any funding to address these recommendations works for and is executed by the industry who are at the forefront of the issues.

Adelaide`s Jive Bar owner-operator Tam Boakes commented, “There has been much discourse over recent years about the needs of Grassroots Venues and the necessity to focus on supporting them. I`m excited that the AMVF will give all Venue owners and operators the opportunity to consolidate efforts on what their real needs are alongside additional industry bodies to make real change.”

Commenting on the launch of AMVF, Moshtix Managing Director Harley Evans said, “There`s a clear and obvious need for more support and protection for this critical part of the live music ecosystem, and we have a once in a generation opportunity to work collectively as an industry to create a sustainable and vibrant future for the long term benefit of all live music fans and the wider music community.”

Annex Founder Mardi Caught added, “It`s vital to support our grass roots partners as they are always the first at the gates, showing their belief initially by simply just booking a band. The results are symbiotic – one cannot exist without the other. If you asked any musician, whether it be Amyl and The Sniffers or Kylie Minogue – they’ll definitely remember the first room they ever played versus the 100th.”

Mark Davyd, Founder & CEO of Music Venue Trust said, “Grassroots music venues across the world are facing a series of shared challenges, from rising costs and poor legislation, to creeping gentrification and the decline in touring. The creation of the Australian Music Venue Foundation is an important moment in recognizing that venue owners and operators in Australia need proper representation through a national body, one that can talk with authority to Government and to the music industry itself on behalf of the incredible venues right across the country. We have demonstrated in the UK that real, positive change for these vital cultural spaces is possible, and we are delighted to be supporting AMVF as it begins the journey of making that change for Australia`s grassroots music ecosystem.”