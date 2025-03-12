Beats + Bytes: ​​How AI Helped Me Connect To God

Everywhere I turn there’s an AI conversation. It’s omnipresent in the professional industries of music and advertising. I’m constantly being given AI advice from trusted friends, companions, and advisors. My trainer is even telling me the best shoes to get for the gym… not in his voice but clearly copy and pasted from an LLM.

I get it and, in many ways, I love it.

The exponential potential of AI is undeniable. AI has been fueling growth, changing the way we communicate, and altering how we source information and build our businesses. AI can build your code based on a vibe. AI is, without a doubt, transforming the world.

But the reason I love AI most is it’s helped me get closer to God.

As a cultural marketer, I’m a consummate consumer and maker of content. I come from representing artists and I’m obsessed with the creative class. I appreciate bright talent and big ideas and always try to shine my light on the ones I gravitate toward.

There are a few, rare creatives you can see in their flow state; in their zone; in their pocket. That’s the dream feeling. Have you ever been there? Where you are so connected to the source that time stops and your ideas and actions are moving effortlessly as one?

I was with Will.I.Am late last year during Art Basel. He was showing a room of Miami experts the amazing features of his AI invention, FYI. Will is a creative force and I am consistently inspired by his vision and tenacity. He was using his app to analyze his dreams in order to turn them into a book and, eventually, a screenplay.

That’s where he lost me.

We already live in an era of content abundance where attention is so scarce. Why water it down with additional AI ideas?

AI is everywhere, corroding go-to platforms like LinkedIn and Spotify with its limitlessness. It’s writing our song lyrics, our poetry, and our letters of recommendation. I’ve heard friends tell me it gives them a God-level flow. I find this very backwards. After all, AI is synthetic.

I read your AI posts and hear your Google notebook AI podcasts. It’s a fun party trick once but, come on. Evolved search is helpful but original thinking is still the big kahuna. Peoples’ ideas are more interesting than ever.

I know more and more agencies are leaning on AI for creative. That’s their idea of “curativity.” But AI’s synthetic content does not resonate. Derivative doesn’t work in a world where the key to big hits is being unexpected and original. AI can’t do Doechii.

Yes, there are efficiencies ushered in by AI, but when it comes at the expense of emotional impact, I’m out. Good luck with your AI marketing campaigns and taglines. What will cut through in this noisy environment is good, old fashion authenticity and human connection.

Authenticity is the cultural, gravitational pendulum swinging against all of this synthetic content. It’s the saving grace in marketing. Tapping into my truest, deepest self while being connected to the collectivity of the universe is the quest I’ve been on all year as I’ve seen the AI trend turn into a full blown paradigm shift.

The answer for me is finding spirituality. Define it as you wish, but being aligned with the divine is one of the greatest feelings on Earth. That’s when you are truly in your power.

There’s a reason that religion is on the rise. Not only right this moment, when Spring brings a smorgasbord of holy days to so many faiths. No, it’s on the rise because people want the opposite of AI. They want God in the room, to borrow words from the late Quincy Jones. People are looking for true human bliss.

So I want to thank AI for reminding me that my quest to be more human relies on a deeper alignment and finding ways to form a constant connection to a higher power. AI as a tool is useful and necessary when it comes to scale and the speed of the feed. But thanks to AI I have realized anew that the two things I need to win the digital transformation are to be connected to God…and super fast wifi 🙂

