Industry Veterans Launch Acumen Music to Offer Flat-Fee Artist Services

Acumen Music Partners (left to right): Matt Messer, Antony Bland, David Surnow, Geoff Siegel and John Mathiason

LOS ANGELES, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Music industry veterans Antony Bland, David Surnow, Matt Messer, John Mathiason, and Geoff Siegel have joined forces to launch Acumen Music, a new hybrid artist and label services consulting company.

Unlike traditional management firms and record labels, Acumen Music operates on a flat-fee model, offering a diverse range of services for both emerging artists and established acts.

Acumen Music provides bespoke solutions such as securing publishing agreements, vetting press and marketing partners, facilitating distribution, and managing tour logistics. Their client base includes developing artists seeking financial-savvy guidance, established acts requiring additional strategic input, and international artists seeking a U.S. presence without the overhead of local offices.

“Our aim is to boost business efficiency, foster growth, and minimize extraneous costs,” explained the principals, emphasizing their commitment to empowering artists who choose to retain and self-administer their rights amidst a complex rights and royalties landscape.

Acumen Music’s leadership team includes Antony Bland, David Surnow, Matt Messer, John Mathiason, and Geoff Siegel, each bringing decades of industry experience from prominent labels and management firms.

At launch, the company’s clients include The All-American Rejects, who Acumen helped to secure a distribution deal with Too Lost.

“Working with The Rejects is both a professional milestone and a personal pleasure,” remarked David Surnow.