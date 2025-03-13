David Fanning And Reservoir Partner To Launch Off Road Records

L to R: Off Road Records President David Fanning, Dylan Davidson and Off Road Records SVP Marketing and Promotion Jamie Graves. (Photo: Sam Aldrich)

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Country music singer, songwriter, and record producer David Fanning announced the launch of Off Road Records, a new label launched in partnership with Reservoir Media.

The Nashville-based label will serve as an artist development platform, seeking to help provide up-and-coming talent with sustainable careers, according to the company.

“Since I decided to pursue a music career, starting a label that changes the economics for the stakeholders has been a dream of mine,” said Off Road Records President David Fanning. “Everything I have accomplished up to this point has given me the confidence to build an artist and songwriter-focused label that compensates the creators.”

The label will be led by Fanning, with music industry veteran Jamie Graves who has been cast as SVP of Marketing and Promotion, reporting directly to Fanning. Both are partners in the company.

Reservoir’s label platform, Reservoir Recordings, will provide distribution, marketing and other services for Off Road Records.

At launch, Off Road announced the signing of its first artist, singer-songwriter Dylan Davidson, who will release his debut single “Wine Night” on March 14th.