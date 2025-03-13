Ministry Of Sound Pacts With DICE

(CelebrityAccess) — Ministry of Sound, the noted nightlife and entertainment brand, announced a new ticketing partnership with DICE.

The partnership will see the independent ticketing platform provide mobile-first technology to enhance fan engagement, streamline operations, and boost ticket sales for Ministry of Sound events.

“This partnership with DICE represents a major leap forward for Ministry of Sound,” said Caitlin McAllister, Group Managing Director at Ministry of Sound. “We are committed to delivering the best possible experience for our fans, and DICE’s technology gives us the tools to do that in a more efficient, secure, and data-driven way. From frictionless mobile ticketing to powerful audience insights, this collaboration sets a new benchmark for the future of live events.”

Ife Awosika, Head of Music, New Gen & Community at DICE, added: “Ministry of Sound is an institution in global club culture, and we’re thrilled to be working with them to revolutionise their ticketing and fan experience. Our shared commitment to innovation, transparency, and putting fans first makes this the perfect match.”

According to Ministry of Sound, Dice will be rolled out in the coming weeks and fans will be able to purchases tickets to notable events such as: