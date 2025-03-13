Production Resource Group Announces A Series Of Promotions In Their Corporate Events Division

NEW WINDSOR, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Production Resource Group announced a round of promotions within its Corporate Events (CE) division, that include the elevation of production veteran Matt Hohmann to Senior Director of Production Services.

Hohmann, who most recently served as PRG’s Director of Production Services, began his career at the company as a lighting intern before rising through the ranks to his current role.

“I am glad to be a part of a company that is continuously innovating and understands how technology can propel the ideas and visions of event producers. Combining strategic planning with a deep production acumen, we’ll ensure that every show is planned, advanced, and resourced properly. We’re proud to reinforce PRG’s commitment to innovation, efficiency, and technical excellence,” said Matt Hohmann.

Additionally, PRG announced the promotion of five new Technical directors in the Corporate Events Division, including Eric Hanson, Justin Juriga, Wendy Coop, James Oyler, and Walker Harris. They will report to Ariane Coldiron, PRG’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Events

“As we continue to elevate the impact of our Corporate Events division, I am excited to announce Matt’s well-deserved promotion, along with the appointment of our new Technical Directors,” said Ariane Coldiron, PRG Senior Vice President, Corporate Events. “Technical excellence is central to the PRG mission and these developments will enhance our ability to deliver exceptional experiences that create lasting value for our clients.”