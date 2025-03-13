Janelle Monáe Joins SoundExchange’s Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — SoundExchange announced that multi-talented musician and artist Janelle Monáe has been honored with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award.

The award was presented to Monáe for her achievements as one of the most streamed creators in SoundExchange’s more than 20-year history of administering digital royalties.

She has been a member of SoundExchange since 2020 and the organization collections worldwide neighboring rights royalties on her behalf through more than 75 agreements with international royalty collection societies.

“Janelle Monáe is as authentic and genuine a creator as the world has ever seen – a true trailblazer of the digital age,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. “An influential performer whose musical achievements are rivaled only by her notable roles as an actor, Monáe is also an inspiring activist and fashion icon. We are proud to present Janelle Monáe with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award.”

“I appreciate SoundExchange so much – this is such an honor. I work really hard on creating album experiences and music that really means something to, not just myself, but the community that I make it for,” Monáe said. “Thank you to all the fans who have made this possible and here’s to many more experiences together! And thank you to SoundExchange for recognizing me this way.”