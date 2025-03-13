Live Nation Announces A Ones To Watch Show For London in April

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation is bringing their Ones To Watch back to the UK this year with a series of performances planned for London’s iconic The George Tavern on Monday, April 14th.

The show, which is now in its fourth year, will bring together some of the hottest emerging artists, including Fletchr Fletchr, Baby Said and SI EVOL, in the UK to one stage.

Previous shows in the Ones To Watch series have spotlighted some of the UK’s most notable up-and-coming talent including Becky and The Birds, Eden Rain, Internet Café, Imogen and The Knife.

The UK series builds on the success of Live Nation’s Ones To Watch in the U.S., which has helped to bring artists such as Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, and Halsey to wider artists through partnerships with Universal Music Group, Sony Music, Warner Music Group, Interscope Records, TAG, AWAL, and more.

Tickets for the showcase on Monday 14 April are free and available now via https://livenation.co.uk. A ticket is required for entry.