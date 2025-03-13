Anne Murray To Receive The Lifetime Achievement Award At The 54th Annual Juno Awards

VANCOUVER (CelebrityAccess) — “Canada’s Songbird,” Anne Murray, has been announced as the 2025 recipient of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) Lifetime Achievement Award, honoring her storied career in music.

Murray will be presented with the prestigious award during the 54th Annual JUNO Awards, which will take place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on March 30 at 8 p.m.

The award marks a significant moment in JUNO Awards history, as Murray will be the first artist recipient of the honor. It is being awarded for the first time since Pierre Juneau, the JUNO Awards’ namesake, received it in 1989.

“Canada’s National Arts Centre has been honored to support countless Canadian performing artists from the beginning of their careers to the international stage, including this year’s honoree, Anne Murray,” said Christopher Deacon, President and CEO of the National Arts Centre.

Additionally, CARAS revealed a new round of performers for the awards show, including Elisapie, Jonita Gandhi, Maestro Fresh Wes, and Roxane Bruneau. British Columbia’s own bbno$, Peach Pit, Chani Nattan, Inderpal Moga, and Jazzy B with GMINXR have also been announced for the show’s lineup.

The 2025 JUNO Awards will be broadcast live on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, and CBC Listen, and will be available globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos and on CBC Music’s YouTube page.