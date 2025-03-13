UBS Arena Becomes One Of The Only Arenas In The US To Earn DHS’s SAFETY Act Designation

BELMONT PARK, NY (CelebrityAccess) — UBS Arena has earned the SAFETY Act Designation from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in recognition of the arena’s efforts to provide safety and security for fans, talent, and staff in concert with the Department’s Anti-terrorism goals.

UBS Arena is currently the only arena in the New York metro region which with a current SAFETY Act designation, and one of only four arenas in the United States to to currently qualify for the rating.

Created in 2002 in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, the Support Anti-terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies (SAFETY) Act was established as part of the Homeland Security Act.

The purpose of the Act is to promote the development and utilization of effective anti-terrorism technologies by the private sector, increasing security at public events.

“We hold the safety of our guests, staff, athletes and artists in the highest regard. To have the Department of Homeland Security recognize the planning, investments and dedication that had been made since the inception of UBS Arena is an honor,” said Michael Sciortino, General Manager of UBS Arena. “This designation provides the reinforcement that the work we have done and continue to do is setting the venue as an industry leader within the space.”