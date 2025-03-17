SXSW Announces Major Changes For 2026

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess)- – Organizers of the South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festival have announced a major reconfiguration for the 2026 event, including a reduced schedule and the elimination of the music-focused second weekend.

In a statement to the Austin American-Statesman, a spokesperson for the festival clarified that SXSW will not be shortened, as music showcases will take place throughout the event.

“SXSW 2026 will feature one more night of music, as showcases will take place throughout the entire event, with seven nights of shows instead of six,” SXSW Vice President of Communications Lillian Park said in a statement to the newspaper.

The changes mark a significant shift for SXSW, which was once a must-attend event for emerging bands looking to reach a wider audience. During the festival’s music heyday, finding a performance venue in Austin was a challenge due to overwhelming demand. However, in recent years, both attendance and participation in the festival’s music segment have declined.

According to the American-Statesman, SXSW previously attracted more than 2,000 bands annually, but the 2025 edition featured just 1,012 artists, with 35% of them being international acts. At the same time, SXSW’s film and digital components have gained popularity, further shifting the festival’s focus away from music.

To encourage early participation, SXSW is offering deep discounts on badges for 2026.

Platinum Passes are available for $1,135 , a sharp reduction from the $2,295 retail price in 2025 .

Film & TV Badges are discounted to $700 (down from $1,395 in 2025).

Music Badges are available for $400 (previously $995 in 2025).

These changes highlight SXSW’s evolving priorities, reflecting broader shifts in the entertainment industry and festival landscape.